Modern Family’s Cameron just got married, here’s everything to know about the wedding and his bride

In the images, the 54-year-old actor looked dapper in a fitted navy blazer and blue tie, while his bride glowed in a satin gown cinched with a crystal belt. The wedding took place at their dream home in Kansas City, Missouri, where they shared their first dance in front of a small band strumming acoustic guitars.

Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer are officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on September 8, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The choice of date wasn’t random — it fell right between their birthdays. Sharing the news a day later on Instagram, Stonestreet couldn’t resist a cheeky caption: “It's my birthday and guess what I got,” he wrote alongside their wedding photos.

If there’s one character fans of Modern Family can never get enough of, it’s Cameron Tucker, the flamboyant and big-hearted dad to Lily. But while Cam was married to Mitchell on-screen, the man who brought him to life, Eric Stonestreet, has now said “I do” in real life.

And of course, love poured in from their circle of friends. Stonestreet’s on-screen husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson couldn’t resist some humor, commenting: “Of all second marriages, this one is my favourite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!” Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita added a warm, “Congrats!” while actress Octavia Spencer gushed, “Congratulations! So happy for you both.”

The celebration was very much in line with what Stonestreet had teased earlier this year. Back in July, he told PEOPLE, “Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that. We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along.” He also shared how their engagement in 2021 dovetailed into building a home together: “We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation. So that's our plan and we're still on track for that.”

For fans, it’s heartwarming to see their favourite sitcom star find happiness off-screen. After years together, Stonestreet and Schweitzer’s story feels like a true fairytale ending — one with as much love and laughter as Modern Family itself.