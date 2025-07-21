Mohit Suri reveals Ahaan Panday had a hand in Aneet Padda’s casting for Saiyaara: ‘Ahaan was the one who told me…’

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently busy soaring high on the love received by their Bollywood debut film Saiyaara. Directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri, the romantic drama has not only shaken up the box office but has also taken social media by storm. Apart from receiving rave reviews from celebs and netizens, the film is witnessing a never-seen-before frenzy with cinema halls turning into concert halls. In a recent interview, Mohit shared Ahaan’s origin story, about how the star kid's audition failed to impress the director but things worked out for the better after they went out for dinner and drinks. Much to the delight of fans, Mohit has now revealed how Aneet was onboarded. Just like Ahaan, Aneet’s first impression was not impactful enough for the filmmaker. Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Saiyaara director Mohit Suri revealed, “With Aneet I must tell you that it went disastrously bad when she met me but it was Ahaan who actually was saving the scenario that day and he was there with me when we met her. And he tried to distract me. He was the one who told me ‘give her another chance. I'm telling you she's good, I'm telling you she's good, I've done a scene with her’. And then I call up Aneet and I said ‘You know, you guys have a problem. Y'all are thinking I like something. Please come in what you think you are’.”

When Aneet met Mohit the next time, he knew she was the one he would cast in their film. The director explained, “And she came in a white shirt and jeans the next time, white loose shirt and jeans. And I was like ‘this is it’. If you noticed the trailer, this is that kurta and jeans, this kind of look. Her look, lost and clumsy. And that's what she is. You know, I think there is this huge burden that people think they tell you what you're supposed to be like, and that's not what filmmakers are looking for.”

Well, we wish Ahaan and Aneet all the best for their bright futures!