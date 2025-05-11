Mother's Day| Devoleena Bhattacharjee: This day is now for me too

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, welcomed a baby boy on December 18, 2024. The couple named their son Joy, and Devoleena shares how this Mother's Day feels unlike any before, as it's the first time she's celebrating it not as a daughter, but as a mother herself — a title that still feels fresh, overwhelming, and quietly powerful. “I didn’t even remember it was Mother’s Day at first,” she laughs. “I’ve just been so caught up with the baby, but when I did realize, it hit me—this day is now for me too.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena vividly remembers the moment she found out she was pregnant. “It was May 1st last year. I remember clearly. I always wanted to be a mother. When the test came back positive, I felt so many emotions at once—nervous, excited, grateful. Then we went to the doctor, did all the necessary tests, and confirmed everything,” shares Devoleena. She adds, “I told Shahnawaz first. Then his parents and my mom—everyone was happy. I felt like I was living a dream. I had a stable career, a beautiful marriage, and now this new chapter.”

While her mother had to return home due to work, Shanawaz was extremely supportive throughout the pregnancy. “He was there through everything—supportive, present, and caring. We managed it all together, and it was such a peaceful, happy time,” says Devoleena.

Holding her baby for the first time was a divine feeling. “There’s a video from the OT. The first time I held him, I just started crying. I was howling, but I was so happy. That feeling—it’s impossible to explain. It’s just magical,” she shares. Devoleena mentions how the pregnancy has not only changed her but also her husband, who has become even more responsible and involved in parenting. “He’s become even more responsible. When I sleep, I sleep peacefully because I know he’s there, handling Joy. He’s so involved—it’s comforting and reassuring,” she says.

As a mother in the age of social media, Devoleena is cautious about exposing her child to the world too early. “It’s not about superstition, but I don’t want to expose him too early to the world. People will always have something to say. I want to protect his innocence for as long as I can,” she shares.