Muzaffar Ali remembers Asha Bhosle: Umrao Jaan has lost its voice; we have five unreleased songs she recorded for Zuni

The filmmaker says, “I remember, when she sang the song — in one scale lower — she said there is some magic in it. And after she won the National Award as a singer, she sent a letter to thank me for making her a part of this magical project."

Shocked by the demise of Asha Bhosle , filmmaker Muzaffar Ali —who made the award-winning film Umrao Jaan (1981), which won several National Awards including Best Playback Singer for Asha Bhosle for Dil Cheez Kya Hai — says, “ Umrao Jaan has lost its entire voice — first Shahryar, then Khayyam and now Asha ji."

He remembers how she transported herself in the song that was set in a particular era. “The way she understood the song, its premises, the era, was truly magical. She got into the skin of the character (played by actor Rekha). Apni awaaz se ek sur neeche gaana asaan nahi hai, woh bhi is level ka! Her soulful voice took the film to another level," he says.

'She recorded five songs for Zuni' Ali has recorded five songs for his ambitious project Zuni which could not see the light of day.

"We recorded five songs with Asha ji with the same team — Khayyam and Shahryar. They are amazing songs, and we recorded them in the late '80s and have not given them to anyone. Now that my son Shaad Ali (filmmaker) is reviving the project, we will use the songs," he says.

The filmmaker remembers meeting her for these songs. "She had forgotten it. When she heard the songs, she literally had tears in her eyes. I want them (songs) to come out in Zuni and listeners get to hear them after nearly four decades of recording," he says.

Ali further adds, "In fact, I have also recorded songs for a film Daaman but we had some differences with the production house and the project fell apart. The production house, HMV, must be having those songs."