Naga Chaitanya calls wife Sobhita Dhulipala his ‘Visakha queen’ on first Pongal after marriage; here’s what he means

After dating for two long years, actors and lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the nuptial knot on December 4, 2024. The couple got married in a private ceremony, in the presence of their family and close friends, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. It was a delight for fans when they finally made their relationship official on social media with wholesome wedding pictures, which left the internet gushing. Well, today the married couple gave their fans a pleasant surprise with their first post together after the big wedding. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's first Pongal as husband and wife

Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram post on Pongal

This week, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their first Pongal and Sankranti together as husband and wife. The Made in Heaven star gave fans a glimpse of the same last night, with a mirror selfie followed by a picture of her and Chay’s feet. Well, today Chaitanya took to his official Instagram story to give a sneak peek of Pongal and Sankranti celebrations in what looks like an appreciation post for his wife. Along with a snap of the lovebirds beaming at the camera, Chay wrote, “Panduga vibes with my Visakha queen @sobhitad.” While Chaitanya is dressed in a beige kurta, Sobhita looks elegant as ever in a cotton saree and a gold blouse with sindoor on her head.

Naga Chaitanya's post for Sobhita Dhulipala on Pongal

For the uninitiated, Panduga means ‘festival’ in Telugu. But one question that many internet users asked after this post was shared, was why Chay called Sobhita his ‘Visakha queen’. Well, we are guessing with his words, Chay is paying homage to his wife’s roots because Sobhita was brought up in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Even during their first interview after marriage with The New York Times, Chay had revealed that the two bonded over their shared native language, Telugu. He was quoted saying that speaking to Sobhita in Telugu during their courtship period made him feel at home and brought him closer to his roots.

Well, we wish the two all the love as they enjoy their happily ever after.