Natya Tarangini marks its 49th anniversary: A night of rhythm, grace and celebrations

The rhythmic sound of ghunghroos filled the air as Natya Tarangini celebrated its 49th anniversary in the Capital on Saturday. Natya Tarangini celebrates 49 years with a stunning Kuchipudi dance performance

Founded in 1976 by Dr Raja, Radha and Kaushalya Reddy, the institute has become a cornerstone for Kuchipudi and Indian classical arts.

The evening at Raja Radha Rangmanch Amphitheatre showcased a captivating blend of traditional and contemporary dances, including Gananathaya and Manduk Shabdam.

Kaushalya shared, "Dance is a way to keep our heritage alive. Through dance, you learn about gathas, mythologies, and puja."

One of the evening's highlights was the Tharangam, where dancers elegantly balanced on brass plates, followed by the vibrant Thali dance. Guests included dance exponent Rashmi Vaidyalingan, former director of CBI DR Karthikeyan, among others.