Navratri 2024 Exclusive | Rubina Dilaik: We believe that our daughters are goddesses

Actor couple Rubina Dilaik, 37, and Abhinav Shukla, 42, started the festivites of Navratri by introducing their twin daughters Edhaa and Jeeva to the world on their social media on October 3. Sharing how it was the most perfect timing on the auspicious occasion, Dilaik expresses, "We believe that our daughters are goddesses and they have been our source of inspiration ever since they came into our lives, hence what other occasion than Navratri, to share their beautiful faces with the world. Every family member believes that humaari betiyaan deviyon ka swaroop hai. It is their first Navratri and Navratri par deviyon ka aashirwaad hona zaroori hai." Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

While they have been open about their personal life, the couple chose to keep their daughters away from the public eye until now. She says that her fans "have always been steadfast with me," when it comes to showing the faces of her ten-months-old twin daughters. "They were waiting since so long to see my daughters. I am humbled that I got so much love after the revelation. They have always respected our privacy and if we have taken time to reveal their faces, they waited for us patiently," she adds.

She further exclaims the joy of becoming a mother, which has truly been a blessing nevertheless, teaching new things with every step. "Becoming a mother itself changes a lot of things, it changes you as a person. Moreover, becoming a mother to a daughter is a great evolution. A plus would be having two daughters!" Dilaik continues, "It's a miracle and teaches you so much humility. There are positive changes and a huge amount of patience that comes along. There is so much to learn from your kids. Your children teach you, it's the other way, you don't teach them. You have to be open and embracing."

The mundan ceremony was held on the first day of Navratri in Ludhiana. "Abhinav's parents had organised a huge function in Ludhiana to celebrate their mundan, apparently it's a big thing in Punjab. The whole family and friends were gathered to celebrate it. Only a very close family had met our daughters earlier," the actor tells us, adding that the function was kept for all the "friends and distant relatives." "They blessed both of them, it was a great meet and greet evening. The culture is very different from what we have in Himachal, but we want to give them the best of both worlds. We are going to celebrate Navratri in both Abhinav's family and my pahaadi family's tradition," she elaborates.

Ask her about maintaining her privacy being a public figure and Dilaik answers, "It's difficult as a public figure to maintain privacy for yourself and then for your children as well. I think that kids should be protected from every sphere, every parent feels that. It comes along with the responsibility of how much of your private life you want to share on a public forum."