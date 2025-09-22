Navratri special | Karishma Tanna: This festive time of the year gets me excited

Come Navratra during this time of the year, and Karishma Tanna instantly gets into a happy mode. Because this signals the onset of the festive time. Up next will be Diwali. Karishma Tanna

“This time of the year fills me with happiness and a childlike excitement every year. There’s something about it, the overall mood everywhere is so upbeat,” she says.

Getting together with the entire family is of course on the top of her list. “But for me, it’s also a time to pause, reflect, and realign my energy with gratitude. I love the preparations, decorating the house, choosing festive outfits, planning get-togethers, and of course, enjoying the seasonal delicacies (in moderation!). The season reminds me of the power of traditions while also giving us an excuse to celebrate life and loved ones,” says Karishma, who has been part of acclaimed shows such as Guilty Minds and Scoop, which fetched her multiple awards.

Talking about Navratra, she adds, “My mom sometimes fasts during Navratra . And there is Mata ji ki pooja which I look forward to every year. Frankly in a city like Mumbai, there is not much of celebrations during Navratra, but we try to do as much as we can within the family and in the house.”