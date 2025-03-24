Neetu Kapoor's throwback of Samara Sahni singing Ranbir Kapoor’s hit YJHD song is the sweetest thing ever; watch

Actor Neetu Kapoor just celebrated her granddaughter Samara Sahni's 14th birthday with a heartwarming throwback that has taken social media by storm. Samara, the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni — best known for her appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives — and niece of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, turned a year older last Sunday. To mark the occasion, Neetu shared an adorable glimpse into Samara’s childhood. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni and Neetu Kapoor

In a post on her Instagram stories, Neetu shared a sweet video of little Samara, beaming with happiness as she joyfully sings the iconic song Balam Pichkari from her uncle Ranbir's blockbuster film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). The video, showcasing Samara around the age of two, was accompanied by a caption that read, “Throwback of our cuteness.” And let’s just say, the cuteness overload was real!

The clip captures Samara sitting on a table, her innocent voice effortlessly belting out the lyrics of the playful number. With enthusiasm, she mimics the hook steps of the song and as the video continues, a loving voice encourages her to finish the verse. The adorable exchange continues with Neetu and Riddhima playfully coaxing her to sing another track — Dilliwaali Girlfriend. It’s clear that Samara’s charisma is not just for the camera; she has the Kapoor family wrapped around her tiny finger!

For those unfamiliar with YJHD, the song Balam Pichkari was featured in the 2013 film, in which Ranbir alongside Deepika Padukone shared a spirited, Holi-themed dance number. And though Samara was only two years old when the movie hit theatres, her love for the song is a reminder of how closely the Kapoor family stays connected, even in the most playful of ways.

Samara’s birthday posts via Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor

While grandmum Neetu's wishes went viral, Samara’s mum, Riddhima, also took to social media to shower her daughter with love. She shared a beautiful selfie of Samara on the eve of her birthday, with the caption “Birthday eve Sam Sam,” with a heartwarming backdrop of Christina Perri's You’re my Sunshine. Another post was just as touching, as Riddhima penned a heartfelt message: “Happy 14th bday to the love of my life.” As Samara turns 14, it’s clear that she’s not just growing up — she’s surrounded by love, laughter, and, of course, plenty of adorable moments that will warm the hearts of her family and fans for years to come.