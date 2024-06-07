Never feared taking risks in my career, says Tanishaa Mukerji

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji says she’s in a happy phase of life. Actor Tanishaa Mukherji

“A lot is happening and it feels as if I am on a roll. But to be honest, I am at peace, and I am just enjoying the kind of work I am doing. It has been a journey of different shades, and I have been an artiste who has never feared taking risks in my career. People think twice about watching reality TV, but for me it was more like a challenge that I accepted. This is the way I have lived my life and and will continue to do so,” says the Sarkar (2005) and Sarkar Raj (2007) actor.

Recently seen in Luv You Shankar with actor Shreyas Talpade and shooting for her first Marathi film Murarbaji, Mukerji adds, “The former got a pan-India theatrical release, and we loved the response we earned. Earlier, I was busy with a dance reality show, and it turned out to be like professional dance training for me. Pehle bas thoda bahut I knew about dancing but during the course I learnt that it’s an art that changes you insides and on the outside. Then this multilingual film came my way and being a Marathi mulgi, I always wanted to do a film in this region.”

Talking about her personal life, the actor shares that there is no pressure from her family, but she does want to get married someday. “Meri mummy (Tanuja, actor) ulta bolti hai ... bolti hai abhi mat karo (laughs). On a serious note, I don’t want to marry for the sake of it. In fact, it should be to find the right partner, who understands me, because I believe that marriage is an institution. One should not get hitched under any kind of pressure, in the long run such marriages don’t sustain. For me it is to take a leap in life and make a happy family. Ek baar shadi ho gayi toh bas ho gayi. If I find someone with the same vibe, then surely main bhi shaadki karungi,” asserts Mukerji.