Nikitin Dheer: As a Punjabi, I feel immense pride in doing a film in my mother tongue

ByKavita Awaasthi
Nov 17, 2024 08:03 PM IST

Nikitin Dheer opens up on making his Punjabi acting debut with Gippy Grewal, and the falling numbers at the box office for Hindi films this year

Having done films in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, actor Nikitin Dheer is now looking forward to doing a Punjabi film. Excited about his Punjabi debut, the actor says, “In 2015, I was offered a Punjabi film, a rom-com as the lead. But, at some stage, it fell through. So, I knew I wanted to be very sure when I foray into Punjabi. I wasn’t looking for something. I believe that when something has to happen, it will. I stopped chasing.”

Nikitin Dheer on his Punjabi debut
Nikitin Dheer on his Punjabi debut

And, the actor is glad that his Punjabi debut is happening with actor-producer Gippy Grewal. “He is a huge star in the Punjabi industry. He’s producing, directing and acting in the film and I will be playing the antagonist. The story has great depth and is entertaining, which excites me. It’s the right film for me and comes at the right time. As I am a Punjabi, I feel immense pride that I’m able to do a film in my mother tongue. Being born and brought up in Mumbai, our Punjabi isn’t how someone living in Punjab would speak. I will have to relearn and unlearn and hopefully, my Punjabi will improve,” he shares.

The actor also opens up about the backlash Hindi films have been receiving for its content and box office numbers. “Many actors have been working in different languages for years now but for a while, there’s been a phase that some Hindi films haven’t done well at the box-office, so suddenly, they are being scrutinised. It is not fair or correct. I think even ek achi Hindi film theatre mein dekhne ka maza alag hai,” says Nikitin, adding, “I don’t understand the whole discussion about pan-India films and actors. We are one country, and our ethos and emotions are the same. That is why, if a film carries emotions that resonate with you, irrespective of the language, it works.”

Nikitin, who has worked with some of the biggest stars down South and in Hindi films too, feels that he gets to learn a lot from people working in different film industries. “Seekhne ko milta hai sab se. Such experiences allow you to hone your skills as an actor,” he concludes.

