‘No idea where we're going’: Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington after the couple was detained during Mumbai protests

In the video, she informed her followers that the protesters had been detained and were being taken away in a police vehicle. “Folks, we have been detained. We are all in a cop car. I am going to send the pin. Can you please follow that? I have no idea where we are going. Let's hope for the best,” she said, appealing to people to keep track of their location.

Actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend, actor Lekha Washington, have been detained during protests in Mumbai on Saturday. Lekha has now shared a video on Instagram from inside a police vehicle as the situation unfolded.

The couple's detention comes amid protests in Mumbai held in solidarity with demonstrations in Delhi. The gathering was linked to the Cockroach Janata Party, which has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

August Kranti Maidan, a historically significant location associated with the Quit India Movement, was among the locations where protesters planned to assemble. Police personnel were deployed to prevent gatherings in violation of restrictions, and several protesters were detained.