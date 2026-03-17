Nora Fatehi's new song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke faces legal issues after backlash over vulgar lyrics

A fresh controversy has erupted around Nora Fatehi’s latest song, with criticism now escalating into legal action. The track Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the movie KD: The Devil, featuring Sanjay Dutt, has sparked outrage online after clips went viral on X, drawing attention to what many are calling disgusting and double-meaning lyrics. The lyrics were written by Raqueeb Alam KD: The Devil

Legal complaints and calls for a ban The backlash has now moved beyond social media. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice over the alleged use of objectionable content in the song.

According to IANS, advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song. The complaint alleges that both the lyrics and visuals are obscene and potentially harmful, particularly for minors.

According to the complaint, the song — currently circulating widely on YouTube and social media — contains “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions.” It further argues that the picturisation and dance sequences are provocative, contributing to a larger concern around public decency.

The matter has also been escalated to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while a separate criminal complaint has reportedly been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell.

The complaint names several key contributors, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya and singer Mangli. It also states that the song may attract legal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Notably, criticism has extended beyond the Hindi version. Viewers have flagged similar concerns with the original Kannada lyrics, questioning the content across both languages. Amid the growing backlash, the makers have removed the Hindi version of the song from YouTube.

Netizens react to viral controversy Social media has been flooded with reactions since the song went viral. Many users expressed disappointment over what they see as a decline in lyric quality in Bollywood.

“I miss the old Bollywood songs, man,” said one under the video. One more said, “Bollywood lyricists when they run out of ideas.” Another wrote, “There was a time when I misunderstood Emraan Hashmi, but he never gave a bad song. In today’s time, I can’t even imagine such good songs.” One user commented, “Bollywood songs used to be written by poets, and now they’re written by cheap people who think vulgarity and double meanings = Creativity.” Another added, “Not sure what's worse - the lyrics or the confidence to release them.”