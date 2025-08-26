‘Nysa Devgan is not stepping into acting’: Says Kajol, talks about pros and cons of being a nepo-baby in Bollywood

The last one year has been terrific for Bollywood actor Kajol. It started with her incredible and very convincing performance as a cop in Do Patti (2024), co-starring Kriti Sanon in a dual role. Kajol went on to leave the audience with goosebumps with Maa, a spinoff to Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s 2024 film Shaitaan. A month ago, the actor returned to our screens with Sarzameen, alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. As we eagerly wait for Kajol’s next project, the actor has opened up about her daughter Nysa Devgan’s plans of entering Bollywood. Kajol and Nysa Devgan

In a recent interview with ETimes, Kajol clearly stated that her daughter Nysa Devgan has no plans of following in her mother or father’s footsteps into acting. The actor was quoted saying, “She's not stepping into acting. She's 22 years old and she's pretty much made up her mind that she's not going to be joining the industry.” That’s not all. Kajol also shared her thoughts on nepo-babies and how they face heat in the industry. She explained, “When you enter the film industry, you have to realise that there are pros and cons, and you will be subjected to scrutiny. Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It is something that everyone has to face. It's not something you have a choice about.”

While Nysa has no plans to join Ajay and Kajol in Bollywood, many of her fellow star kids did begin their career in the film industry this year. 2025 started off with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Nysa’s cousin Aaman Devgan’s debut film followed by Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first acting project. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor finally made her debut opposite Vikrant Massey whereas Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday shook the box office with his blockbuster debut film Saiyaara.

Well, we wish Nysa all the best!