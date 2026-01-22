Oscar nominations 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the pack; Homebound snubbed
The Academy announced its 2026 nominees with few shocks but plenty of celebration. Take a look
The race to Hollywood’s biggest night is officially on. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced this evening by Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting end to the awards season. The nominations were announced by The Colour Purple's Danielle Brooks, a former nominee herself, and Thunderbolts and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman
As expected, some of the year’s most acclaimed titles dominated the list. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the frontrunner after its sweeping success at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, were also strong contenders. And while most nominations followed predictions, unfortunately, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound couldn't make its mark on international audiences with zero nominations under its belt.
The 2026 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15. The ceremony will air at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Take a look at the full list of nominations.
The 2026 Oscar nominations
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forever Green
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Sinners
Achievement in Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera: THe Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
International Feature Film
The Secret Agent, Brazil
It Was Just an Accident, France
Sentimental Value, Norway
Sirāt, Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Original Song
Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
I Lied to You, Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt
Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
