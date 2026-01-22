Edit Profile
    Oscar nominations 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the pack; Homebound snubbed

    The Academy announced its 2026 nominees with few shocks but plenty of celebration. Take a look 

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 7:30 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    The race to Hollywood’s biggest night is officially on. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced this evening by Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting end to the awards season. The nominations were announced by The Colour Purple's Danielle Brooks, a former nominee herself, and Thunderbolts and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman

    One Battle After Another
    One Battle After Another

    As expected, some of the year’s most acclaimed titles dominated the list. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the frontrunner after its sweeping success at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, were also strong contenders. And while most nominations followed predictions, unfortunately, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound couldn't make its mark on international audiences with zero nominations under its belt.

    The 2026 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15. The ceremony will air at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Take a look at the full list of nominations.

    The 2026 Oscar nominations

    Best Picture

    Bugonia

    F1

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    The Secret Agent

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    Train Dreams

    Best Director

    Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

    Ryan Coogler, Sinners

    Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

    Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

    Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

    Actor in a Leading Role

    Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

    Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

    Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

    Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

    Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

    Actress in a Leading Role

    Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

    Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

    Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

    Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

    Emma Stone, Bugonia

    Actor in a Supporting Role

    Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

    Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

    Delroy Lindo, Sinners

    Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

    Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

    Actress in a Supporting Role

    Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

    Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

    Amy Madigan, Weapons

    Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

    Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

    Adapted Screenplay

    ​​Bugonia

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    One Battle After Another

    Train Dreams

    Original Screenplay

    Blue Moon

    It Was Just an Accident

    Marty Supreme

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    Animated Short Film

    Butterfly

    Forever Green

    The Girl Who Cried Pearls

    Retirement Plan

    The Three Sisters

    Costume Design

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    Sinners

    Achievement in Casting

    Hamnet

    Marty Supreme

    The Secret Agent

    Sinners

    Live Action Short Film

    Butcher’s Stain

    A Friend of Dorothy

    Jane Austen’s Period Drama

    The Singers

    Two People Exchanging Saliva

    Makeup and Hairstyling

    Frankenstein

    Kokuho

    Sinners

    The Smashing Machine

    The Ugly Stepsister

    Original Score

    Bugonia

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    Animated Feature Film

    Arco

    Elio

    KPop Demon Hunters

    Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

    Zootopia 2

    Cinematography

    Frankenstein

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    Train Dreams

    Documentary Short Film

    All the Empty Rooms

    Armed Only with a Camera: THe Life and Death of Brent Renaud

    Children No More: Were and Are Gone

    The Devil Is Busy

    Perfectly a Strangeness

    Documentary Feature Film

    The Alabama Solution

    Come See Me in the Good Light

    Cutting Through Rocks

    Mr. Nobody Against Putin

    The Perfect Neighbor

    Film Editing

    F1

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    International Feature Film

    The Secret Agent, Brazil

    It Was Just an Accident, France

    Sentimental Value, Norway

    Sirāt, Spain

    The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

    Original Song

    Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless

    Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

    I Lied to You, Sinners

    Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi

    Train Dreams, Train Dreams

    Production Design

    Frankenstein

    Hamnet

    Marty Supreme

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    Sound

    F1

    Frankenstein

    One Battle After Another

    Sinners

    Sirāt

    Visual Effects

    Avatar: Fire and Ash

    F1

    Jurassic World Rebirth

    The Lost Bus

    Sinners

    Aadrika Sominder
      Aadrika Sominder

      Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

