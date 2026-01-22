Oscar nominations 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the pack; Homebound snubbed

The race to Hollywood’s biggest night is officially on. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced this evening by Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting end to the awards season. The nominations were announced by The Colour Purple's Danielle Brooks, a former nominee herself, and Thunderbolts and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman One Battle After Another

As expected, some of the year’s most acclaimed titles dominated the list. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the frontrunner after its sweeping success at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, were also strong contenders. And while most nominations followed predictions, unfortunately, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound couldn't make its mark on international audiences with zero nominations under its belt.

The 2026 Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15. The ceremony will air at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Take a look at the full list of nominations.

The 2026 Oscar nominations Best Picture Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Actor in a Leading Role Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Actor in a Supporting Role Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Actress in a Supporting Role Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Adapted Screenplay ​​Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Original Screenplay Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Animated Short Film Butterfly

Forever Green

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Costume Design Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Sinners

Achievement in Casting Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Live Action Short Film Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Makeup and Hairstyling Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Original Score Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Animated Feature Film Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematography Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Documentary Short Film All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: THe Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Documentary Feature Film The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Film Editing F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

International Feature Film The Secret Agent, Brazil

It Was Just an Accident, France

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirāt, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Original Song Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Production Design Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sound F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Visual Effects Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners