Paresh Rawal’s new tweet about Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty’s Hera Pheri 3 leaves fans confused; ‘If this is a stunt…’

Last month, actor Paresh Rawal made headlines when he announced his exit from the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, which would have marked his reunion with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as Baburao aka Babu Bhaiya. While his co-stars and director Priyadarshan were shocked, fans were left heartbroken. Several netizens even requested Paresh to reconsider his decision, because it’s hard for movie-lovers to imagine the Hera Pheri franchise without the actor who made a permanent place in our hearts with his impeccable comic timing and awesome chemistry with Akshay and Suniel aka Raju and Shyam. Well, Paresh’s latest tweet has now left netizens wondering if he is still a part of the film. Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri

Earlier today, a social media user requested the actor: “Sir please think 🤔🤔 Once again to join HERA FERI movie 🍿 You are the hero of this movie ❤️.” Replying to this message, Paresh Rawal tweeted, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . 🙏❤️.” This tweet has left the internet confused, with fans wondering if Babu Bhaiya is back on board since he mentioned ‘three’ heroes. Meanwhile, others are guessing that Paresh’s exit was probably just a publicity stunt to keep all eyes on Hera Pheri 3. It seems like a far-fetched idea, but netizens are convinced.

Soon after Paresh tweeted, netizens rushed to share their two cents on the same. One fan claimed, “If this is a stunt, it's gonna work. I can't stand the thought of my three movie dads divorcing,” whereas another confused internet user shared, “3?? At this point its difficult to tell if this is truth or just for pr.” Another comment read, “Lol the fucking UTURN, I think that's the plot. Hera pheri 3 will probably be based on modern time, so Shyam & Raju are probably gonna sue Baburao due to money. Remember "25" crores is what Akshay sued him for? Does it ring something? "25" din mein paise double. Let me guess, it order to defame Baburao in the plot they are gonna fight it over social media in one segment. Basically it was pr to generate the hype, it can the plot of the film as well,” whereas another netizen shared, “For some reason it's giving major PR vibe🤡.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and watch what happens next!