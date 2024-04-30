Parth Samthaan opens up on delay in his Bollywood debut film Ghudchadi: It created a lot of anxiety

For actor Parth Samthaan, his Bollywood debut has been a long time coming. He was supposed to enter the industry with Googly Ho Gayi in 2016, but it got shelved. Then, the film Ghudchadi, starring Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Khushalii Kumar, also faced delays. It was announced in 2022 and the shoot wrapped up early last year. However, it seems his “prayers have finally been answered” and he reveals the film is set for a June release. Parth Samthaan on the delay of his Bollywood debut film Ghudchadi

For Samthaan, these constant delays have “created a lot of anxiety” for him. He adds, “Ek time aaya tha when I wondered, ‘Ab next kya?’ Yeh industry aisi hai ki aapko kaam se kaam milega. So, agar log aapka kaam dekhenge, tabhi aapko kaam milega. If you are out of sight, you are out of mind.” He was recently seen in a music video of singers Shilpa Rao and Mohit Chauhan’s single Jiya Laage Na.

“With television, I am used to working 24x7 and being on-screen every day; my family and friends would watch me. Now, everyone is asking me, ‘Teri to film aane wali thi, uska kya?’,” shares the 33-year-old, who gained popularity for his roles in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. This journey has taught him to “have patience, but it is not easy”.

As this isn’t the first time that Samthaan’s Bollywood debut has faced a setback, ask if these delays bring back a sense of fear, and he says, “At one point you feel like, ‘Are you even meant to be in this industry? Is it ever going to happen?’ It feels like things are just running away from you and you don’t know why this is happening.”