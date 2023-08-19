Parth Samthaan set to make his Bollywood debut: It was a conscious decision to stay away from TV

It was nothing short of a bold and calculated move that actor Parth Samthaan decided to take a leap from the TV world to explore other mediums. “Yes, it was a conscious decision to stay away from TV and switch to OTT platforms and films,” says the actor, who is set to make his Bollywood debut in Ghudchadi. Parth Samthaan on staying away from TV

Excited to be starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, who plays his father in the film, the 32-year-old calls it and “incredible opportunity” and adds, “It’s a dream come true for me, and I’m eager to showcase my versatility on the big screen.”

Best known for essaying the role of Anurag Basu in daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Samthaan admits that it’s never an easy decision to leave behind such a popular role, considering he had become a household name with his character.

“Somewhere or the other, creative space takes over, and there comes a point when you need to put your foot down. It’s not easy, and it will never be because you have to leave your comfort zone. You have to start from scratch. But still, I wanted to take that chance. Even before getting into television, I wanted to do films ever since I was a kid,” he states.

While the actor is determined to explore new avenues in the entertainment industry, he admits that his decision to move away from television was met with mixed emotions from his fans, friends and even family. “My mom still misses watching me on TV because she used to see me every day in the show. She keeps saying, ‘Beta TV karle, mujhe dikhaayi nahi de raha hai tu.’ But, that’s somewhere you need to make up your mind and do something you really want to do,” he shares.

As the The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Kaisi Yeh Yariyan actor is gearing up to take more challenges, he acknowledges the changing dynamics in the entertainment industry and the growing importance of visibility on social media. “There are so many good actors who still don’t have a social media presence. People often talk to you [and cast you in projects] only because you have a good following on social media, and that, I feel, is quite unfortunate. But, that is how the world has become now and you have to adjust to it,” ends the actor, who enjoys huge fandom on Instagram with four million follower count.