Paul Rudd recalls being arrested when he was a teenager: ‘I wound up having to go to court’

"One time I was in a car, I was riding shotgun and my friend Mike was driving and we had water guns and there was a car next to us--our friends," Rudd said. "They had them, too. We were just having a water gun fight," according to E! News.

Speaking on the recent episode of the 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast hosted by Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, the 'This Is 40' actor opened up about his early run-ins with the law before becoming a Hollywood star.

Actor Paul Rudd has revealed that he was arrested on two separate occasions during his teenage years, including one incident involving a water gun fight that landed him in court, according to E! News.

The actor recalled a police officer who pulled them over reacted seriously to the situation. "Mike pulls over and he has a gun trained on us," Rudd shared. "And he comes walking around the side and he says, 'Alright, boy. Slowly, real slowly, hand over that water gun. And you better pray it's a water gun.'"

"And he has a gun on me," the actor added. “I'm like 16.” According to Rudd, his friend received a ticket for reckless driving after appearing to swerve into another lane, while he himself was cited as an accomplice. "Maybe he was just trying to teach us a lesson," Rudd said, adding, "I wound up having to go to court for that."

The 'Ant-Man' actor also joked about a second incident from his college days.

"And then the other time I was in college my freshman year and I killed someone," he quipped. "And let me tell you something that was hard to get out of."

Rudd later clarified that he had actually been caught drinking alcohol while under the legal age. "I was kind of new to drinking, I'll be honest with you," he said. "And cops came around and I was underage and so I just dumped it," according to E! News.

The actor said he was not "technically" arrested but was required to complete community service after being caught trying to dispose of the drink.