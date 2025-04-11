Pet Day 2025 | From Priyanka Chopra's chihuahua Diana to Kartik Aaryan's poodle Katori, meet celeb pets ruling Instagram

Many celebrities have created Instagram profiles for their beloved furry companions, which have garnered massive followings of their own. From Priyanka Chopra’s chihuahua Diana to Kartik Aaryan’s poodle Katori, these pets have become influencers in their own right. Here’s a look. Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra's Diana, here are some famous celebs parents.

Diana Chopra Jonas

Followers: 140K

A rescue pup from North Shore Animal League in New York, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ dog Diana is no stranger to the spotlight. Diana was adopted by Priyanka during a difficult phase in her life. “I had just moved to the States, I was mourning my dad’s death and felt lonely. Diana chose me,” the actor once revealed in an interview. Diana isn’t the actor-couple’s only pup. She has two siblings, Gino (an adorable German Shepherd mix) and Panda (a husky-Australian shepherd mix). All three often travel with the couple and are frequently spotted in matching outfits or lounging at luxury stays.

Also Read: Love Your Pet Day| Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan to Kriti Sanon, here are Bollywood's proud pet parents

Katori Aryan

Followers: 164K

Kartik Aaryan introduced his poodle, Katori, to his Insta fam in 2022. Featuring a collection of videos and photos, the Insta account highlights the bond between Kartik and his pet. Talking about how he came up with his pet's name, Kartik once mentioned, “Uski shakal ekdum katori jaisi hai (Her face is just like a bowl). Even her haircut is bowl-shaped.”

Disha Patani's Bella, Goku, Jasmine and Keety

Followers: 19.6K

Disha Patani has four pets — Bella and Goku (the dogs) and Jasmine and Keety (the cats), who have their own Instagram account. On this, the actor shares adorable pictures and videos of her furry family. The account captures the pets spending quality time with Disha and her sister Kritika Patani.

Bailey and Sia Abraham

Followers: 15.5K

John Abraham with his pets Bailey and Sia

John Abraham and wife Priya Abraham are avid dog lovers and advocates for pet adoption. They have two adorable pooches, Bailey (a gift to from Priya in 2016) and Sia. Their Instagram accounts are full of heartwarming moments featuring the couple and their pets. John and Priya often talk about how their lives have been forever changed by Bailey and Sia.

Daku and Majnu

Followers: 13K

Actor couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are proud parents of French and English bulldogs, Daku and Majnu, who joined their lives in 2024. The couple’s Instagram account often features hilarious videos of their fur babies. The two dogs are clearly spoiled and loved, with Tejasswi and Karan taking turns to care for them, though the pups mostly live with Karan.