Shah Rukh Khan hides face in hoodie, holds pet dog as he returns to Mumbai. Watch

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai from Alibaug with Gauri Khan and their children AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan. The actor was spotted by paparazzi as he hurried towards the Jetty, Gateway of India with tight security personnel around him. The actor hid his face with a black hoodie and carried a pet dog in his arms! (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King to be helmed by Siddharth Anand and not Sujoy Ghosh: Report) Shah Rukh Khan was spotted holding a dog in his hands.

Shah Rukh spotted in Mumbai

A fan account of the actor posted the video of Shah Rukh walking towards the jetty, surrounded by security. Gauri was also seen as he got inside the car soon after, along with AbRam and Suhana, apart from Agastya Nanda. Shah Rukh was not in the mood to get photographed and covered his face with the help of his black hoodie.

All eyes were on the adorable flurry friend on his hands, as the actor held him adorably. Is it Shah Rukh's new pet? The actor has not yet shared anything on this matter.

More details

Shah Rukh is currently busy with the preparation of his next film King, which also stars Suhana Khan. While attending the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, the actor had spilled details about the highly anticipated film. "The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

He also said that the reason he takes so long to finish a film is because he likes to spend time with the director he's going to spend over a year making the movie with. King will also star daughter Suhana Khan. She had marked her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Shah Rukh had no theatrical release in 2024, after giving three releases in 2023. He had Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki release last year.