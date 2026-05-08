Please don’t zoom-in! After Karisma Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra and others calling out zoom-in culture, paps share their side

In today’s social media-driven world, the race to go viral often comes at the cost of personal space and comfort. As paparazzi culture becomes increasingly aggressive, several celebrities have pushed back against intrusive zoom-ins and uncomfortable camera angles. What may seem like harmless photographs often leaves stars feeling violated, especially when cameras linger on excessive close-ups or capture them from inappropriate angles. Please don’t zoom-in! Whose at fault?

Recently, actor Karisma Kapoor requested photographers not to zoom in or click from certain angles, while actor Ridhi Dogra consciously walked backwards during a spotting to avoid being photographed from behind. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, too, was seen shielding daughter Sara Tendulkar from cameras to avoid intrusive shots. Amid the growing debate around invasive photography, HT spoke to paparazzi photographers, who shared their side of the story.

Manav Manglani The seasoned photographer tells us, “Yeh paps nahi hai, yeh youtubers hai jo yeh sab kar rahe hai, seeing that their only goal is to gain views and virality. I have never supported such behaviour, my team or myself; don’t shoot support this. The pages who are even posting such videos have very small social media following and are trying to viral through these zoom-in videos. We don’t even publish it on our social media pages.”

Ajay Chaurasia Ajay Chaurasia, who works for Viral Bhayani, tells us, “Please don’t call them paps. Yeh woh log hai jo inn events par apne HD 4k camera’s leke aa jate hai to only create viral content. Pehle guess who chala tha, phir yeh zoom-in aaya hai, par yeh sab woh log nahi kar rahe jo itne time se industry mei hai. In all honesty, sometimes even celebs ask to be clicked with a zoom-in angle. Yeh toh wahi baat hue, kare koi, aur bhare koi.”

When actors called out the ‘Zoom-in cluture’ Karisma Kapoor

Last month, while being photographed outside the sets of a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 5, actor Karima Kapoor was heard saying “Zyada zoom mat karna”. Soon after, several social media users praised her for taking a stand.