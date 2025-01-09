Poonam Dhillon ‘shaken’ after theft at her Khar home: One does feel scared

Actor Poonam Dhillon was in for a shock on Sunday when she learnt that a burglary had taken place at her Khar flat. The thief, who stole diamond earrings, cash amounting to ₹35,000, and $500, was apprehended on January 6. While speaking to us about the incident, the 62-year-old revealed that the crime was committed by a construction worker employed to paint the house. File photo of Poonam Dhillon

"None of us was at home when this happened. There was some construction work going on, and the staff was looking after it. We quickly realised that theft had taken place and reported the matter," says Dhillon.

While Dhillon lives in Juhu, Mumbai, her son, actor Anmol Dhillon, occasionally stays at their Khar flat. The actor shared that the house staff was overseeing the construction work at the time. The actor says, "This person was working at our house as part of the construction process and had probably planned it. Three workers were working, and when my son came back, he realised that valuables were missing and quickly took action," adding, "We immediately reported the matter. Otherwise, the items could have been sold."

The incident left Dhillon shaken: "I'm in shock. To think that somebody was in your house and stole your things; one does feel scared. I am surprised that this happened with so many people overseeing the whole construction process."

The culprit has been identified as 37-year-old Sameer Ansari, a resident of Malvani in Malad West, who had been working at the apartment between December 28 and January 5. After Ansari was apprehended, it was revealed that he had taken advantage of an unlocked cupboard. He had spent ₹9,000 on a party with friends.

The police successfully recovered ₹25,000 in cash, $500, and the diamond earrings, officials revealed in a statement.