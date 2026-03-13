Pop Artiste Nanku: People frown upon collective writing in indie music

Pop Artiste Nanku, known for viral hits like Crazy and Kamikaze, released his fifth album Pyar N’ Stuff last month, and he is revelling in the love it has received. “This album is snappy, witty with back-to-back bangers. Every song has its own vibe, and I just want people to have fun with it,” he says. ‘People frown upon collective writing in indie music,’ says Pop Artiste Nanku

Having started his music journey with the group Teesri Duniya, Nanku understands the value of collaborative efforts. But that is one thing he feels is lacking in today’s indie music scene. “Some people frown upon collective writing in music. It’s like if we do not follow this strict structure, if we don’t write our own lyrics, then we cannot be an artiste. But I wish that Indie musicians start to write collectively more often as the quality of song-writing can be vastly improved by it.”

Reflecting on his own experience, the artiste asserts that collaborative efforts help in individual growth too: “I used to be part of a collective but our process in making music back then was also individualistic. I embrace music as a form of entertainment,” he says.

Nanku has been mentored by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, and he agrees that working with him helped him get better in his craft and also in life. “It’s been an extraordinary journey and I’ve learned a lot from him, not just in music but also in life,” he says.