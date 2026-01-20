Pravinn Dabass on Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Life strangely always comes full circle

Actor Pravinn Dabass, who is set to reprise his role as Chirag — fondly known as Cherry — from the classic Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006), says returning to the film’s universe for its sequel feels both joyous and surreal. The actor admits it is still hard to believe the kind of impact the original film continues to have nearly two decades later. “It’s great to work on a film’s sequel which resonated with people and gave them immense joy on screen. At the end of the day, that’s the purpose of movies: to entertain. It’s unbelievable what a deep impression the original film made. Life strangely always comes to a full circle,” he says. Actor Pravinn Dabass (Instagram)

Talking about stepping back into Cherry’s shoes in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the 51-year-old reflects on how time has transformed not just the characters, but the actors themselves. “Time has elapsed, and all of us have drastically changed. Like me, with marriage and kids, which is the biggest change factor for me... To play Cherry once more, I have become clean-shaven again to get closer to the character. It is challenging for us to be able to recreate the magic, as people still remember the first movie.”

Despite the long gap, Pravinn remains optimistic about the sequel striking a chord with audiences. “We had worked really hard on the original film and created all those iconic characters together. Now it’s time to take those characters at par with today’s time and entertain all,” he says.

Reflecting on how film-making has evolved, the actor points out a significant shift in the way films are promoted today. “Social media is a huge part of promoting a film now. Promotion was a task back then, but now there’s already significant buzz due to posts from the cast,” he ends.