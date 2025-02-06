'They don't make 'em like her': Priyanka Chopra's fusion Rahul Mishra look has the internet chanting 'Desi Girl'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has landed back in Mumbai with a very set agenda in mind. She's here to get her brother Siddharth Chopra married. And as far as being the sister of the groom goes, PC is going all out. After her pop pink chiffon Manish Malhotra saree and a demure pale orange salwar set for the first set of wedding festivities, Priyanka is really upping the ante for the main stretch of celebrations. Her poofed-up lehenga set in yellow and silver for Siddharth's haldi was a simple, fuss-free look with her smile and genuine joy being the biggest accessory. The night time however, was reserved for a real fashion moment, one that had the internet in a chokehold as they welcomed back their desi girl. Priyanka Chopra in Rahul Mishra couture for brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities

For the mehendi night, Priyanka opted for a custom Rahul Mishra couture gown. The all-sequin number in white carried spurts of colour in floral motifs, reminiscent of a lehenga. The pink diamonds-laden neckpiece is what truly elevated her look. The internet for one, is loving every bit of PC's shaadi-coded fashion parade.

Comments expressing the same read: "Wow the dress is stunning and PC looks amazing!", "Priyanka is class fr", "They seriously don’t make ‘em like her in the industry anymore. Just look at her. What a smokeshow", "Desi girl is back🔥🔥🔥", "She has that aura 😊", "Stunner .... !!!" and "she looks amazing! maybe one of her best looks in years".

Coming to the groom of the hour, Siddharth Chopra is all set tie the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya and their wedding festivities are on in full swing. While Nick Jonas is yet to land in Mumbai to celebrate his brother-in-law's soon-to-be-held nuptials, PC's in-laws, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denis Jonas marked their attendance, dressed to the nines in their desi fits.

Another tangent on everybody's minds in cousin Parineeti Chopra's absence from the events thus far but inside sources tell us that she will soon enough be joining in on the merrymaking.