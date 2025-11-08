Priyanka Chopra makes her singing comeback with Last Christmas Desi Version; netizens say ‘I love Priyanka, but no’

Before shifting her focus to Hollywood in 2015 with the TV series Quantico , Bollywood’s beloved desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas released her first single in 2012. The track In My City , also featuring American rapper will.i.am. received mixed reviews. But PeeCee’s second single Exotic , with Pitbull, became a chartbuster. After lending her voice to songs in films such as Mary Kom (2014) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Priyanka took a break from singing. But she has now made her comeback with the desi version of Last Christmas , and it has taken social media by storm.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ latest track Last Christmas (Desi Version) is a part of Kunal Nayyar, Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George's upcoming film Christmas Karma . Helmed by British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, who has directed entertainers such as Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Bride and Prejudice (2004) in the past, the film is set to release on November 14. Ahead of the same, makers dropped PeeCee’s track which has the same music as George Michael’s original Last Christmas , but with Hindi lyrics — ‘Last Christmas de diya dil’. Well, fans are always happy to see Priyanka in action, no matter what she does. But this desi Christmas track is being brutally trolled by netizens.

Under a viral Reddit thread featuring the song, one internet user wrote, “Butchering one of the most iconic Christmas songs ever. George Michael is rolling in his grave. 😭,” whereas another agreed, “George Michael crying in his grave.” A comment read, “It's 2025, for God's sake! Can we still not write better translated lyrics for copied English songs?! 😭,” while another wrote, “Ya toh pura gaana English mai gaa lo ya toh phir Hindi mai 😭.” Priyanka’s fan shared, “I love pc!!! But no amount of love can change my mind that she needs to stop singing 😭😭😭,” whereas another agreed, “I love Priyanka, but no no no no no!”

On the film front, Priyanka is all set to make her much-awaited comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film, tentatively titled SSMB29.