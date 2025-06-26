'I don't have the budget for de-ageing': Did R Madhavan just take a dig at Aamir Khan, Salman Khan?

After a riveting villain act in Kesari: Chapter 2 earlier this year, R Madhavan is now gearing up to be seen in his next release, Aap Jaisa Koi. The OTT release. starring Fatima Sana Shaikh opposite him, dropped its trailer yesterday, presenting a unique story with a soft and real heart. Directed by Sameer Ali Khan, Aap Jaisa Koi follows an unlikely match, made on earth, peppered with real life compromises. R Madhavan quips about not having the budget to de-age himself(Photos: X)

Besides the slice-of-life vibe of the film, one thing that seems to have caught everyone's attention is how refreshingly young Madhavan is looking in the rushes. Now it's easy to rush to the conclusion that the actor has been de-aged in the film with technology, but that's definitely not the case — and Madhavan is out here vouching for it himself.

"They've all been accusing me of de-ageing, but I don't think I have the budget for that. It hasn't happened", said Madhavan at the trailer launch for the film. So, what's the secret then? Good old nutrition and exercise. But there's a little back story behind it, dating to 2016.

Madhavan said, "When I went to train for Saala Khadoos, I consulted numerous dieticians and several people who advised me on how to lose weight and get fit — what diet to follow, what time to eat, and so on...but I couldn't find anyone I truly resonated with". But what truly worked for him, was some true and blue old school advice as per which he just started eating lesser than he usually did. And that's what did the trick for him.

But coming back to his de-ageing comment, many can't help but wonder if this is a dig at a few mammoth A-listers in Bollywood who have been associated with the technology. Aamir Khan for one, has been very vocal about how helpful such technology can be. In an interview with Indian Express, he had stated, "I’m 60, but in today’s day and age, we have the advantage of VFX. Earlier, if I had to play an 18-year-old, I had to rely on prosthetics—like Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989). Today, we can use technology to convincingly shift age, so age is no longer a barrier for actors". Another superstar, believed by the internet to have taken the de-ageing route is Salman Khan, though the actor has never addressed it.

Aap Jaisa Koi is slated for a release on July 11.