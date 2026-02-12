Ragini MMS returns: Tamannaah Bhatia, Junaid Khan in talks for the third instalment

If there’s one pairing Bollywood didn’t see coming, it’s Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan. The two actors are reportedly in talks to share screen space for the first time in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming project, the third instalment of her popular horror-thriller franchise Ragini MMS .

According to a report by Pinkvilla, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan are in talks to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film and is titled Ragini 3.” The report further stated that filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh, who directed the original Ragini MMS in 2011, is set to helm the new film.

However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Ragini 3 faces a delay after director’s exit In another update from Variety India, production on the project has been temporarily stalled. The film’s previous director, Sahir Raza, who was initially attached to helm Ragini MMS 3, has been removed due to scheduling issues.

The publication reported that Sahir, currently serving as a showrunner on a Netflix series, was required to be present on set daily under the streaming platform’s new mandate, which clashed with Ragini MMS 3’s shooting schedule. As a result, the makers parted ways with him and are now searching for a replacement director.

The report also suggested that the film, now rebranded as Ragini 3, will move away from its horror-erotica roots and instead lean into supernatural storytelling.

About the franchise The Ragini MMS franchise began in 2011 with Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala in the lead, followed by Ragini MMS 2 in 2014, which starred Sunny Leone and featured the chart-topping song Baby Doll. Sources say the makers hope to recreate that magic, this time with Tamannaah in a similar glamorous number for the new film.

What’s next for Tamannaah and Junaid Tamannaah is currently gearing up for VVAN: Force of the Forest, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. The mythology-inspired thriller is scheduled for release on May 15.

Junaid Khan, meanwhile, will next be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Ek Din. The teaser, recently released by the makers, showcases the duo’s chemistry in a picturesque, old-school romance.