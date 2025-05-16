Rahul Bhat makes third Cannes Film Festival appearance: The festival has been lucky for me

Actor Rahul Bhat is scheduled to make his third appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival tomorrow (May 17). He will be present for the screening of his Hollywood debut film Lost & Found In Kumbh (LAFIK). Actor Rahul Bhat during the shooting of Lost & Found In Kumbh in Prayagraj

“I must be the first actor to make a Cannes appearance for the third time, and that too, for a lead role. The place has been very lucky for me. I worked in a Chinese film after Ugly (2013), but unfortunately, it got shelved during the pandemic. And, Hollywood studio Mulberry Film approached me after Kennedy, where we got a seven-minute standing ovation. I hope something bigger is in store with this new release that has been made in India for a global audience,” says the actor, who made at the Cannes for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly and the yet-to-be-released Kennedy.

Directed by debutant Mayur Puri, known for writing dialogues for Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2014), the film also stars Rajshri Deshpande and British actor Katie Amess.

LAFIK was extensively shot during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) earlier this year and partially in Germany. “My film will be introduced to the world at the Marché du Film (Cannes Film Market). Wahan ka nasha hi kuchh aur hai! It’s true that cinema, be it films or OTT, is international now. Our web series Black Warrant was listed in the world’s top 10 for weeks. So, imagine the kind of exposure actors get,” he says.

Giving an insight about the film, Rahul adds, “We shot it during the Mahakumbh Mela. In the dramady, I play a professor who comes to his hometown Prayagraj, with his British wife and son, to be with his father. There, he meets his ex-wife and son. Both the sons get lost in Kumbh and the movie is all about that and the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.”

The will be next seen in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s tentatively titled web series Summers of ’77 in which he play politician Sanjay Gandhi. “Kennedy will also hopefully release this year,” he adds.