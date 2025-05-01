Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raid 2 Twitter Reviews: Ajay Devgn nails it but Riteish Deshmukh shines brightest; fans call their film ‘fantastic’

ByMahima Pandey
May 01, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor's film Raid 2 arrived in theatres today. Fans who caught the first day shows have THIS to say about it

7 years ago, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn won hearts with his portrayal of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik in Raid. The film received rave reviews and went on to emerge as a box office success. Today, Ajay returned to theatres as Amay Patnaik with Raid 2. This time, he was joined by Vaani Kapoor as he locked horns with the very versatile Riteish Deshmukh, who has reportedly played the role of a politician in the sequel. Well, it seems like history could repeat itself because Raid 2 is receiving almost as much love online as Raid had on its opening day 7 years ago.

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2

Lauding Raid 2, a Twitter review read, “Finished watching #Raid2 one word review -FANTASTIC 🔥Terrific first half engaging,entertaining,thrilling. Post interval film slips a little but is compensated with very well executed climax. Appreciation for Dialogue, execution,acting& humour This one is a MUST WATCH 3.5/5 ⭐.” Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn once again received praise for his epic portrayal. One fan gushed, “Ajay Devgn slips into Amay Patnaik mode like he never left. That calm vibe, those intense eyes, and silent confidence... too good yaar. #Raid2 #AjayDevgn,” whereas another tweeted; “Ajay as Patnaik is even better this time. There’s this quiet rage under the surface… and he nails it with so much grace 🙌🏼👏🏼 #AjayDevgn #Raid2.”

But a majority of Twitter reviews of Raid 2 suggest that this time Riteish Deshmukh shined brightest. Claiming the same, a fan shared, “watch #Raid2 ..I realise @Riteishd nail it their role .he was always give for best performance like #Ved #EkVillain .Fan of your comedy timing .You are perfect casting for Raid 2 movie .Your all serous role are amazing . I hope we get to see you next role like negative.❤️🔥👌👌,” whereas another netizen gushed, “@Riteishd Dada,Watched the first day first show of #Raid2 just for my forever favorite @Riteishd as Dada Bhai! What a powerful performance — you owned every frame 💚💚your eyes spoke louder than words in #Raid2. The silence, the rage, the swag 💚💚 Laiii Bhariiiii 🤗.”

Have these rave reviews of Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh’s film convinced you to book your show for Raid 2 this weekend?

News / HTCity / Cinema / Raid 2 Twitter Reviews: Ajay Devgn nails it but Riteish Deshmukh shines brightest; fans call their film ‘fantastic’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On