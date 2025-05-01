Raid 2 Twitter Reviews: Ajay Devgn nails it but Riteish Deshmukh shines brightest; fans call their film ‘fantastic’

7 years ago, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn won hearts with his portrayal of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik in Raid. The film received rave reviews and went on to emerge as a box office success. Today, Ajay returned to theatres as Amay Patnaik with Raid 2. This time, he was joined by Vaani Kapoor as he locked horns with the very versatile Riteish Deshmukh, who has reportedly played the role of a politician in the sequel. Well, it seems like history could repeat itself because Raid 2 is receiving almost as much love online as Raid had on its opening day 7 years ago. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2

Lauding Raid 2, a Twitter review read, “Finished watching #Raid2 one word review -FANTASTIC 🔥Terrific first half engaging,entertaining,thrilling. Post interval film slips a little but is compensated with very well executed climax. Appreciation for Dialogue, execution,acting& humour This one is a MUST WATCH 3.5/5 ⭐.” Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn once again received praise for his epic portrayal. One fan gushed, “Ajay Devgn slips into Amay Patnaik mode like he never left. That calm vibe, those intense eyes, and silent confidence... too good yaar. #Raid2 #AjayDevgn,” whereas another tweeted; “Ajay as Patnaik is even better this time. There’s this quiet rage under the surface… and he nails it with so much grace 🙌🏼👏🏼 #AjayDevgn #Raid2.”

But a majority of Twitter reviews of Raid 2 suggest that this time Riteish Deshmukh shined brightest. Claiming the same, a fan shared, “watch #Raid2 ..I realise @Riteishd nail it their role .he was always give for best performance like #Ved #EkVillain .Fan of your comedy timing .You are perfect casting for Raid 2 movie .Your all serous role are amazing . I hope we get to see you next role like negative.❤️🔥👌👌,” whereas another netizen gushed, “@Riteishd Dada,Watched the first day first show of #Raid2 just for my forever favorite @Riteishd as Dada Bhai! What a powerful performance — you owned every frame 💚💚your eyes spoke louder than words in #Raid2. The silence, the rage, the swag 💚💚 Laiii Bhariiiii 🤗.”

Have these rave reviews of Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh’s film convinced you to book your show for Raid 2 this weekend?