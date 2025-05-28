Raja Kumari as first Indian to win American Music Award: Always felt like an underdog, so happy to bring the award home

Raja Kumari

Indian origin singer-songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari has won at the American Music Awards (AMA) for Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 at the 51st AMA held in Los Angeles. She was nominated in the Favourite Soundtrack category, becoming the first Indian origin musician to be nominated for an AMA. Speaking about the win, she tells us, “Honestly, I’ve felt like an underdog in a lot of situations and all eyes on the underdog which is a lyric from City Slums. I’ve always had to believe in myself, and this win just confirms that belief and encourages me further. I’m so excited to bring this home for India.”

She adds, “I put a lot of Indian flavour into the song. I included a thal and really showcased my culture. So, for this to win, it just means that the times are changing and that people genuinely love our music. I can’t wait to show the world what I have planned next.”

Ask if she saw the win coming, and Raja Kumari says, “I felt it. Honestly, I felt like God told me it was mine. That might sound crazy, but I truly believed I could achieve it. To succeed, I think you first have to visualise yourself winning. I really wanted to see it. We worked so hard on the song, and it was incredible to see it reach the Top 10 on the Spotify Viral 50 chart. Having it become a part of so many people's lives — through reels, all the stories and more — I had a good feeling that it had a great chance.”

This win definitely makes India shine. Did that add to the spirit of the win? “Exactly. Of course it did. India to the world.,” she exclaims, as she goes on to share what made the project so special. “Whenever you work with a huge public platform [that has a global reach], so many people get to experience your work. It introduces you to new audiences and allows them to connect with you as an artiste. So, it's very special, because I feel like a whole new demographic got to hear my voice and their reactions have been so rewarding and funI’m just happy to have this opportunity and to represent India on such a big stage,” she ends.