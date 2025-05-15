Is Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran making her debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya? Viral video

2025 has been an exciting year for audiences who were introduced to many new star kids at the movies. Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani made her debut opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in Azaad, whereas Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan began his acting journey with Nadaaniyan. But two star kids who have been trending online even before beginning their careers in Bollywood are Akshay Kumar’s nieces — his sister Alka Bhatia’s daughter Simar Bhatia, and his sister-in-law Rinke Khanna’s daughter Naomika Saran. While we already know that Simar is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, it seems like Naomika might also enter the industry soon. Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda

On the evening of May 15, Rinke Khanna’s daughter and Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s granddaughter Naomika Saran was snapped stepping out of Dinesh Vijan’s production house Maddock Films’ office. The star kid walked out in style but soon ran back inside and hid behind the gate. What’s interesting is that right behind Naomika was Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who began his acting journey in 2023 opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan with The Archies. Agastya looked at Naomika, hidden behind the gate, before proceeding to walk out. Soon, rumours began to circulate, suggesting that Naomika might be in talks for her debut film alongside Agastya, who is also Simar Bhatia’s co-star in her first film.

In the comment section below, many showered love on the pair, who might work together. For instance, one social media user gushed, “They are so cute 😍😍”, whereas another pointed out, “Wow.. this is what we called perfect match.” Meanwhile, others gushed over Naomika’s resemblance to her late grandfather Rajesh Khanna. One such netizen stated, “Rajesh khanna in female version 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” whereas another claimed, “She resembles a lot like Rajesh Khanna.... particularly side face ...!!” Agastya, on the other hand, was compared to his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and his uncle (mama) Abhishek Bachchan. A comment read, “Young big b vibes,” whereas another netizen claimed, “He’s like his uncle—just mildly upgraded and easier on the eyes.”

We’ll have to wait for confirmation about Naomika’s possible Bollywood debut opposite Agastya to be sure. Meanwhile, Agastya is busy gearing up for Sriram Raghavan’s next release Ikkis, which will mark Simar’s debut film.