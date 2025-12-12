Rajinikanth Birthday Special: When Dharmendra shared an old video with Rajini, calling him ‘a darling friend’; watch

One of the biggest superstars of our country, Thalaivar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday today. On his special day, as his fans and loved ones shower love and blessings on social media, let’s take a trip down memory lane to a precious video shared by late Bollywood star Dharmendra. Dharam Paaji passed away this year due to age-related illnesses. But during his healthier days, Dharmendra was quite active on Twitter, much to the delight of his fans. Well, a few years ago, Dharam Paaji shared a hilarious scene between him and Rajinikanth from their 1984 film Insaaf Kaun Karega .

The video begins with a serious confrontation between Dharmendra aka Veeru and Inspector Vikram, played by Rajinikanth. It goes on to turn into a hilarious mock fight scene where the two actors end up hugging each other. Right before the hug, Rajinikanth says, “Dekh. Mujhe Kung fu, Karate sab aata hai. Tumko kya aata hai?” Hearing this, Dharam Paaji replies, “Aaloo parathe aate hain. Along with this funny scene, Dharmendra had shared, “Rajini a darling friend A great 👍 actor....A funny scene with him.....hope you will enjoy it ☘️.” Dharam Paaji further wrote, “Lovely clip, full of fun....kakoli, those were 💕💕💕beautiful days..... and some of my comedy scenes 🎭 ....I use to write ✍️ myself . I hope they will understand my mixture of Hindi Punjabi.....”

Apart from Insaaf Kaun Karega, Dharmendra and Rajinikanth worked together in Farishtay (1991). Even off camera, the two superstars shared a special bond. When Dharam Paaji passed away on November 24, Rajinikanth had taken to his social media account to pay last respects in a tweet which read: “Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family.”

We wish Rajinikanth a very happy birthday!