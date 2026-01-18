Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally reveal the name of their baby girl, share first pic

In an adorable Instagram post, in which he shared a picture of his hand cupping Patralekhaa's and the baby's, he wrote, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing, PARVATI PAUL RAO”, followed by the name written in Hindi as well. Paul is Patralekhaa's maiden surname.

Rajkummar Rao and wife, actor Patralekhaa have been over the moon ever since they welcomed their little bundle of joy on November 15 last year. And today, they have revealed her name!

Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section soon after. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pendekar sent multiple heart emojis, while Aahana Kumra commented, “Congratulations Patralekhaa and Rajkummar and welcome little Parvati” followed by heart emojis.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had got married on November 15, 2021.