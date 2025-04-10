Rajkummar Rao reveals the wedding moment with Patralekhaa he'd want to revisit: When I saw her…

Rajkummar Rao is playing a groom in his upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, who is stuck in a time loop, experiencing the day of his Haldi over and over again. Having gotten married in real life to wife Patralekhaa, is there a moment from their wedding that he'd want to experience again? Well, the actor reveals. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding pics

At the trailer launch of the film, when asked this question, Rajkummar Rao gave the sweetest answer saying, “Everything about my wedding was special, those three days were the most beautiful days of my life. I would love to relive them again and again, especially the shaadi, the pheras. The first time I saw Patralekhaa walking the aisle, I would love to live that moment again and again.”

But even in his professional life, he has some special memories that he cherishes and hopes to experience those feelings again. “As an outsider, when you come to this city, it can get very overwhelming. It's very tough and a lot of my actor-friends who have come to this city, shayad sabko nahi mil pata hai. Kisi ko samay lagta hai, kisi ko nahi lagta hai, but getting that first film is the most important thing for any actor who has come from outside. Jo pehli film ki wo khushi hoti hai, jo 2010 mein mere saath hui thi aur jo wo call aaya tha that ‘congratulations, you have got the film,’ wo bahut special hota hai moment. I would love to relive that moment again and again,” said the actor who made his debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

He also added, “I would love to relive my mother being with me during my first National Award win. The first day collection of Stree 2, that left us feeling ‘What, ye sach mein ho raha hai?’ These are some of the moments I'd love to revisit again and again.”