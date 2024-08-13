Raksha Bandhan 2024 | Raveena Tandon, brother Rajeev say 'we know each other's style of humour inside out'

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, we speak to actor Raveena Tandon and her brother Rajeev Tandon, the quintessential brother-sister duo, who share a bond that is as endearing as it is playful. Their endless jokes and banter, and their affection for each other shines through in every conversation. Raveena calls Rajeev "the one with more brains" and playfully wishes he would use it more. Despite being older, Rajeev admits he aspires to be like her when he "grows up". Actor Raveena Tandon with her brother Rajeev

Their bond began with Rajeev’s third birthday. "My mom was blowing balloons and getting ready for his party, and I popped out! She was pregnant, so we were both born on October 26," Raveena recalls with a chuckle.

Rajeev, now 52, remembers their close-knit family days and their surprising journey into the limelight. "We were always a very close-knit family and hung out together as teens. Raveena was always hanging out with my friends and our cousins. Her getting into acting was a shot in the blue, and we were surprised to see her on screen eventually," he shares.

Raveena, 49, describes Rajeev as the witty and mischievous child, remembering their mother chasing him around the house with a slipper in hand. "But it's amazing how much he cared for our parents. The best gift he has ever given me on Raksha Bandhan, or actually ever, is how he was devoted to our parents, and now to mom. There's no bigger gift for a girl than this," she says emotionally.

Rajeev, on his part, has always been a staunch supporter of Raveena’s boldness in an industry where female actors often remained silent. "She has always been independent. One's name, connections or luck will only get you that much. Her success is the result of her hard work," he emphasises.

When discussing what they admire and wish to change about each other, Raveena jokes, "What I like about him is his big, big brain. He is very witty and intelligent. What I don't like about him is that I wish he would use it more!" Rajeev adds, "We know our style of humour inside out now, mine is very warped. But there is nothing I would want to change about my sister."

"I love her, and she is the best daughter, best mother, best sister. She ticks all the boxes. I keep joking that I want to be like her when I grow up," he wraps up.