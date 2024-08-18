Raksha Bandhan special| Abhishek Verma reacts to brother Abhay Verma's ‘National Crush' tag: I feel a little jealous

After Munjya, actor Abhay Verma has become a household name, but till date, a lot of people are still unaware that he is the brother of actor Abhishek Verma. “People are still surprised to know that we are brothers as we don’t have that much resemblance,” says Abhay, while Abhishek adds, “He likes this clean-shaven look while I like to keep a beard, so that also confuses people.” Abhay Verma and Abhishek Verma on their bond ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Being the younger brother, Abhay insists that growing up, he idolised Abhishek and continues to do so. “I might be 26 and able to take my own decisions, but I still ask him about everything. His suggestion is the most important for me,” he says, whereas Abhishek admits that he is “overly protective” about his younger brother. “Kyunki ye chota hai to ghar ka laadla hai. I have this feeling that whatever bad has to happen should happen to me, and nothing bad should touch him. But even he protects me as much as I protect him,” he says.

Since Abhishek’s career started before Abhay decided to join the industry, the latter recalls an incident when his brother turned his saviour. “I had just come to Mumbai and had got locked for a film. The shoot was about to start when at the last moment I got to know that the age group of the part I was locked for, had been changed. It was supposed to be my first film, but it never happened. After that, I had an emotional breakdown as I was told no two days before the shoot. At that time, he sat with me and made me come out of it. It felt like he was living my journey, and I was living his,” Abhay shares.

Ask Abhishek about how his younger brother has become the ‘National Crush’, and he quips, “He is becoming naughtier. I feel a little jealous as all the female attention is coming to him and nothing to me. He has all the qualities of a green flag. Baaki ka pata nahi par ghar pe meri zindagi mushkil ki hui hai isne. Meri koi bhi friend aati hai to sabse pehle ye puchti hai ki Abhay kahaan hai?”

The brothers also have a weird inside competition at home. “It’s to see who will wake up first. He tells me to set the alarm, and I tell him to do the same. It’s a competition to see who will eventually do it,” Abhishek chuckles.

The Verma brothers also have an elder sister and with Raksha Bandhan around the corner, they do miss her. “In childhood, Abhishek used to be at boarding most of the time, but he’d make sure that we all got together on Raksha Bandhan. But now that we are in Mumbai and my sister is in Gurgaon, sometimes we all can’t be at the same place during the festival. So, we tie rakhis to each other, and that is one way we build our connection stronger. We try that neither of us feel the absence of our sister and our money also gets saved,” Abhay jokes.