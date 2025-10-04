Is this a Bunny-Naina reunion? Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s airport moment sparks YJHD2 rumours

What could this mean?! Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's airport reunion sparks YJHD sequel rumours (Photos: X)

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have grown more and more reserved over the years, letting their stellar lineups speak for themselves.

But where even a blink and you miss glimpse spins headlines, a pause and a hug at the airport is bound to send the Internet into a tizzy.

An airport clip has been going viral which shows the Brahmastra actor walking in to the premise. Meanwhile the Kalki 2898 AD actor can be seen taking the electric shuttle. Both catch a glimpse of each other, leading to exchanged smiles and a quick hug. That’s it, that’s the clip. And of course it’s enough to throw the internet into a tizzy.