Is this a Bunny-Naina reunion? Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s airport moment sparks YJHD2 rumours

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have grown more and more reserved over the years, letting their stellar lineups speak for themselves.
But where even a blink and you miss glimpse spins headlines, a pause and a hug at the airport is bound to send the Internet into a tizzy.
An airport clip has been going viral which shows the Brahmastra actor walking in to the premise. Meanwhile the Kalki 2898 AD actor can be seen taking the electric shuttle. Both catch a glimpse of each other, leading to exchanged smiles and a quick hug. That’s it, that’s the clip. And of course it’s enough to throw the internet into a tizzy.
Now the nostalgia of seeing Ranbir and DP together aside, the first and only thought on fans’ minds is whether this means we’re getting a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel.
The 2011 cult classic was a coming-of-age masterpiece about adulthood and friendships and love and finding oneself, but full-on Bollywood style. The Ayan Mukerji film, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin continues to be among both RK and DP’s most visited work, despite their respectively vast bodies of work.
Now while we can’t PROMISE you this means a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel, what we can give you is hopes of seeing the two superstars reunite on screen. If reports are to be believed, both Deepika will be holding a cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, starring Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Separately, Deepika has just begun shooting for Siddharth Anand's King with Shah Rukh Khan, amid her unceremonious and controversial exit from Ashwin Nag's Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD sequel.
Circling back to YJHD, as we wait on a potential sequel the original is available for streaming on OTT.