Ranbir Kapoor roasts sister Riddhima's debut on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, shows star siblings are also rivals

The trailer for Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives was unveiled on Wednesday, setting the stage for an exciting new season filled with fresh faces and familiar favourites. While we return to the lives of our favourite Mumbai moms: Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, there's a new group of girls in town who take centre stage. Three new Delhi divas join the show namely Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Ranbir Kapoor roasts sister Riddhima's debut

While the trailer gave us a sneak peek into the special appearances of a few household names like Saif Ali Khan, Gauri Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, what stood out most was Ranbir Kapoor's comment on his sister's debut role. Ranbir’s playful jab at Riddhima in the trailer, where he quips, “Riddhima is really going to mess it up,” perfectly captured the essence of all sibling rivalries. Despite their star status, their relationship reflects the same teasing and competitive spirit found in any typical sibling dynamic. It’s a reminder that even in the glitzy world of Bollywood, the bonds between siblings are grounded in rivalry.

The trailer also unveils poignant moments, particularly between Riddhima and their mother, Neetu Kapoor. As they share memories of the late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu said, “After Papa, Riddhima, I used to shake.” Riddhima is seen acknowledging their shared pain, stating, “We don't really show our emotions, but inside we are still hurting.” This mix of humour and confessions suggests an intriguing season. The series originally debuted on November 27 on Netflix. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives will be released on October 18.