Ranveer Allahbadia broke up 10 days before Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy: ‘I’ve lost too much'

In a candid conversation with actor Raghav Juyal , Ranveer detailed how the controversy completely shifted his life and his approach to art. “My entire life changed. As an artist, I changed. My art became more raw. I’ve lost too much; I lost money, mental health. Just 10 days before the incident, I had a terrible break-up. I was already handling all that, then this happened. I was everywhere on YouTube, on TV…” he said.

Popular Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia , also known as BeerBiceps, revealed that he went through a painful breakup just 10 days before the India’s Got Latent controversy erupted, earlier this ye. Speaking openly about that period, he said the personal heartbreak added to the emotional turbulence he faced when the storm hit, making an already difficult time even more overwhelming.

During this turbulent phase, his then rumoured girlfriend Nikki Sharma shared cryptic posts on social media, hinting at struggles of losing everything and finding inner strength.

Ranveer admitted the ordeal reshaped how he engages with people and life. “I didn’t speak to anyone, I just spoke to five or six people, all famous, who’ve handled controversy. All of them just said, ‘Handle yourself,’” he said, describing how he narrowed his circle and focused on inner peace.

Looking back on the months that followed, he reflected, “It took me three months to even understand what had happened. I feel that things have calmed down only now. The world does this to you and moves on, and then you have to catch up.”