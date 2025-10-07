Ranveer Allahbadia broke up 10 days before Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy: ‘I’ve lost too much'
During a chat with actor Raghav Juyal, Ranveer Allahbadia revealed he had broken up just days before the infamous India's Got Latent controversy.
Popular Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, revealed that he went through a painful breakup just 10 days before the India’s Got Latentcontroversyerupted, earlier this ye. Speaking openly about that period, he said the personal heartbreak added to the emotional turbulence he faced when the storm hit, making an already difficult time even more overwhelming.
In a candid conversation with actor Raghav Juyal, Ranveer detailed how the controversy completely shifted his life and his approach to art. “My entire life changed. As an artist, I changed. My art became more raw. I’ve lost too much; I lost money, mental health. Just 10 days before the incident, I had a terrible break-up. I was already handling all that, then this happened. I was everywhere on YouTube, on TV…” he said.
During this turbulent phase, his then rumoured girlfriend Nikki Sharma shared cryptic posts on social media, hinting at struggles of losing everything and finding inner strength.
Ranveer admitted the ordeal reshaped how he engages with people and life. “I didn’t speak to anyone, I just spoke to five or six people, all famous, who’ve handled controversy. All of them just said, ‘Handle yourself,’” he said, describing how he narrowed his circle and focused on inner peace.
Looking back on the months that followed, he reflected, “It took me three months to even understand what had happened. I feel that things have calmed down only now. The world does this to you and moves on, and then you have to catch up.”
For the unversed, the controversy began when Ranveer posed a question to a contestant on the show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" he had asked. The remarks triggered immediate backlash, multiple FIRs, police questioning, and halted episodes. Despite apologising, Ranveer faced professional and personal scrutiny. The Supreme Court eventually granted relief, affirming his right to free speech.
Through heartbreak, controversy, and public scrutiny, Ranveer’s journey over those weeks became a lesson in resilience, self-reflection, and prioritising mental health over external pressures.