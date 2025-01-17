Rapper Yashraj: ‘If the song is honest, it will resonate with people’

For Mumbai-based rapper Yashraj, music is more than rhythm and rhyme; it’s a mirror reflecting the raw, unfiltered realities of his life. Each track he releases bears the weight of his personal experiences, offering listeners a vivid glimpse into his world. For the 24-year-old, authenticity is paramount. YAshraj has recently released his single titled Sanatan

“I think as long as there is an honest story being said, it will resonate to the people that relate to that part of the story or find something of their own in this entire journey. And I feel like if I really pin down the most honest thoughts and if I do it in a way where I can paint a picture, where I can turn words to imagery, it will do its job,” he tells us.

His newest single, Sanatan, is no exception. It’s a celebration of perseverance, a chronicle of urban struggles, and an anthem of the indomitable human spirit, rooted in the pulsating heart of Mumbai.

“The idea initially sparked when I used to travel in the local trains to reach my college, and it was just an entire idea of putting out the middle-class mentality and the people that I was surrounded by,” Yashraj shares.

“The stories which I used to hear in those travels, just the entire spirit of the people and what it took for them to get up every day, get into a local train and get to their workplace just so that they can provide for their family. And trying to pen that mentality and what are the expectations that come with living in the city was some of the ideas that I wanted to really translate through this record,” he adds.

Reflecting on the chaos and magic of Mumbai, Yashraj sees the city as both a muse and a challenge. “It’s very beautifully poetic how Mumbai is the city of dreams and it’s also the city that never sleeps. To be in a place constantly surrounded by so many people with these ambitions and this drive… it’s a very conducive space to be in. It might also get very chaotic, but there’s magical beauty in this chaos,” he shares.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian hip-hop, Yashraj’s voice stands out. His music is a testament to perseverance, a blend of poetic lyricism and grounded realism that transcends boundaries. It’s music for the people, by one of their own.