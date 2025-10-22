Rasha Thadani on her bond with mom Raveena Tandon after Azaad: She wants me to make mistakes and…

Rasha Thadani entered the acting world this year with Azaad, and is currently working on her second film Laikey Laikaa with Abhay Verma. Being the daughter of actor Raveena Tandon, she has seen and lived films growing up, but experiencing it all first hand as an actor, Rasha Thadani admits it has helped them explore another facet of their relationship. “There is more professional relatability between us now. Mom is also slowly seeing me go through everything that she went through. She also feels really happy that I go to her for things and ask her about everything, but she is a mom, so she is very smart,” she says. Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon (Photo: Instagram)

The 20-year-old adds, “She knows everything, but she lets me be and do what I think. She wants me to make mistakes and learn from them. She'll never tell me what to do, she always suggests what she feels and at the end of the day, she tells me ‘you do you’. She's been through this before, but I love that she wants me to make my own mistakes and learn from them as well. I'm sure I've made some already and I'm sure I’ll make a lot more as well. But it's all a learning process.”

But even after being the daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha is forging an identity of her own, and she admits that she sees it helping her connect with her audience. “Nobody wants to see the same person again and again. I put an effort into just being me and working on myself. It's very easy to get swayed and start becoming like someone else or picking up things from other people. But as a performer and actor, it's very important to have your own style and have your own way of doing things. It's just about being you.”

She elaborates, “If you look at our actors today, or even in the ’90s, there's a difference in everyone. Nobody is the same. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are like two of the greatest performers of India, but they are two different personalities and that's the beauty of it. I feel that as an actor, you get to be the best version of yourself.”