Meet Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh show daughter's face for the first time on Diwali

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put up a joint post to wish their fans a happy Diwali. But what made the post special was their cute family picture. They put up a caraousel of photos of the three of them together as they twinned in shades of red and pastel.

The buzz and excitement for Diwali is spread across the world, including in our Hindi film industry. And actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made it all the more special by showing the face of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh to the world for the very first time.

In the pictures, the doting parents are seen adoring their daughter as Dua does cute antics in each picture, looking even more adorable with her two pigtails. The last photo of the caraousel sees Dua sitting in Deepika's lap as they perform Laxmi Puja. Taking her daughter's hands in hers, Deepika is seen folding them in respect as they pray to the Goddess.

This is the first time Deepika and Ranveer showed Dua's face to the world. Their daughter was born on September 8, 2024 and soon after her birth, the parents had invited the media to make a request of not clicking Dua's pictures in public until they decide it is the right time to introduce her to the world. The media had also obliged to their request, however, recently a video had surfaced on social media where a fan tried to click a pic of Deepika and Dua at the airport, leading the actor to lash out.