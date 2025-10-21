Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in chikankari kurtas for Diwali, paint rangoli with Raha in new pics

A few days ago, Bollywood's beloved Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a grand Diwali bash for her family, ahead of the festival of lights. It was a star-studded affair with Kareena's star sister-in-law Alia Bhatt walking in as one of the best dressed guests. Alia turned heads in a 30 year old rose gold silk saree with silver tikki motifs, an archival masterpiece by celebrity designer Ritu Kumar. The actor dazzled like real gold, perfect for the occasion of Dhanteras. Well, Alia has now shared a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, sister Shaheen Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Once again, Alia has stunned us with her style game.

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most stylish stars of Bollywood. But lately she has truly upped her game, and some credit for the same goes to her stylist Rhea Kapoor. For Diwali 2025, to celebrate love and light with her loved ones, Alia opted for a pastel pink chikankari kurta paired with a mint green dhoti skirt. She kept her makeup subtle yet luminous and added oomph with colourful flowers in her half-tied hair. Ranbir Kapoor twinned with his beautiful wife in a white chikankari kurta, looking handsome as ever as he held Alia from behind in a cute picture. Alia also gave us a glimpse of daughter Raha, painting what looks like rangoli in their house.

In the caption below, Alia shared, “दिलवाली Diwali✨❤️ Happy Diwali to you and yours 🪔.” Several fans showered love in the comment section below. For instance, one netizen shared, “Humaari diwali toh ab hui hai🥰💛🧿,” whereas another internet user gushed, “So so so beautiful and wholesome.🥹🤍🧿.” A comment read, “Making our day so special. Happy Diwali. Looking like a patakha.🔥,” whereas a fan wrote, “Happy Diwali Alia…. To you and to your gorgeous family.”

On the work front, Alia will next be seen alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. She also has Alpha co-starring Sharvari in her line up.