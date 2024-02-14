Rashami Desai on slamming Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins ad: ‘TV has biggest reach, but is also demeaned the most’

Actor Rashami Desai is not happy with a recent advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins about a men’s sexual healthcare brand. She slammed the ad in an Instagram post, calling the TVC “an insult” to the television industry. (Also Read: Rashami Desai says Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins' ad 'feels like a slap': I have a respectful journey in TV industry) Rashami Desai has called the particular ad an "insult to television."

‘Not about Ranveer’

When we reached out to her, she first clarified, “It’s not about Ranveer Singh. I don’t want any complications happening. My words are very clear.” According to her, it was the content and idea of the ad that triggered her, and not Singh.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

She said, “In television, we’ve never shown such things. People always make a mockery of the small screen, but they come to TV when they need to promote (films). TV has the biggest reach, but it is also demeaned the most. There’s no respectful balance. I felt bad because I’ve been working here.”

The ad promotes the brand in a Hindi family drama setup, where a joint family is discussing a couple's issues. Singh and Sinns play brothers who discuss one of the brand's products.

‘TV represents our culture’

Rashami, who made her small screen debut with mythological drama series Ravan in 2006, has been part of popular TV shows including Pari Hoon Main (2008), Uttaran (2009), Dil Se Dil Tak (2017), Naagin 4 (2020), apart from several reality shows.

Asserting her reaction over the particular ad, the 37-year-old opined, “I did start with regional films before getting into television. The name, fame, money, love and the massive respect I got for my work has been from TV industry.”

Adding that TV represents our culture in a lot of ways, and hence should be respectfully represented, the Uttaran actor further said, “When you travel abroad, people actually see our culture and understand a lot of other things [through TV]. I have a huge respect [for TV].”

So where do we lag behind in terms of promoting TV beyond such soap histrionics, which might or might not be true? Desai was quick to say, “You should ask other actors too about it.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.