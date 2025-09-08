Rashmika Mandanna cosplays as Demon Slayer's Tanjiro, fans react to her anime look with Tiger Shroff: ‘What is this?’

The highly anticipated screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle lit up Mumbai on September 7th, but what grabbed everyone’s attention wasn’t just the film — it was Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff turning up as Crunchyroll’s brand ambassadors. The duo, an unexpected pairing for an anime premiere, were spotted posing side by side inside the theatre, flashing wide smiles for the cameras as fans recorded the moment. Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff at the Demon Slayer premiere in Mumbai

Of course, the spotlight quickly shifted to their fashion choices. Rashmika was in full cosplay mode, sporting a pink crop top under a chequered crop jacket, paired with a brown mini skirt. She finished the look with black chunky heels decorated with red and white bows. To anime fans, the reference was obvious: her checkered jacket was a nod to Tanjiro Kamado, the beloved Demon Slayer protagonist. Tiger, in contrast, went low-key with a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and a bright yellow shirt layered on top.

While many appreciated the effort, the outfit sparked plenty of chatter online. Reddit and Instagram were filled with mixed reactions. One user commented, “Baaki kuch toh accha nahi hai atleast kapde hi acche pehn liya kar..” Another cheekily wrote, “Tanjiro ❌ Rashmiro ✅.” A third joked, “Forget about Rashmika. This is the first time I am seeing tiger is not shirtless.”

Some reactions were less kind. “She sometimes look like Meesho version of Kajal Agarwal,” wrote one commenter, while another simply dropped a string of laughing emojis: “🤣🤣🤣.” Someone else asked in disbelief, “What are these people 😭” and one more chimed in, “Yo they really got Rashmika cosplaying for Demon Slayer.”

Love it or hate it, Rashmika’s Tanjiro-inspired look got exactly what a cosplay moment should — people talking. Between Tiger’s rare shirted appearance and Rashmika’s bold anime-inspired style, the premiere was as much a pop culture crossover as it was an anime event.