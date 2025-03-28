Rashmika Mandanna is Salman Khan’s whole world in Sikandar’s song Hum Aapke Bina; but is she a ghost in the film?

Earlier this month on the occasion of Holi, superstar Salman Khan dropped a new track of his much-awaited film Sikandar. Titled Bam Bam Bhole, the track helmed by Pritam, Shaan and Dev Negi was perfect for the festival of colours. Fans were delighted to see Salman on the dance floor and also got a glimpse of his co-star Kajal Aggarwal for the first time. But the song also began a new rumour about the plot of Sikandar. In the comment section, many fans claimed that it looked like Rashmika Mandanna’s character is dead and Salman is only imagining her in the film. Well, Sikandar’s new song Hum Aapke Bina has left us wondering the same. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar song Hum Aapke Bina

The fourth track from Sikandar, titled Hum Aapke Bina, is another masterpiece by the magnificent Arijit Singh who worked with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023) before this. His vocals are magical whereas the lyrics are soulful. When combined with Salman and Rashmika’s cute chemistry, the result is a beautiful romantic melody, which will soon find a way on your playlist. However, watching the song reminded us of the fan theory about Rashmika’s character being dead in the film, because she looks like a ghost or maybe a memory in Hum Aapke Bina. To top it all off, Salman’s eyes are wet with tears at the beginning of the music video, much like the scene in Bam Bam Bhole where Rashmika joins him.

Well, we will have to wait for Sikandar’s theatrical release on March 30 this Eid to confirm this fan theory. Meanwhile, netizens can’t get enough of Arijit’s voice and Salman’s aura in the latest track. Gushing over the same, a social media user shared, “Heart touching track ❤️ Salman x Arijit combo never disappoints,” whereas a fan stated, “Salman Khan X Arijit Singh = Pure Goosebumps💥❤🔥.” Agreeing, another netizen shared, “Arijit’s voice + Salman’s screen presence = Pure magic ❤🔥This song hits straight to the heart 🔥,” while a comment read, “Salman Khan+ Rashmika ki shandar jodi +Arjit ki voice= blockbuster song loaded ❤❤.”

How excited are you to witness Rashmika and Salman’s chemistry on the silver screen in Sikandar this weekend?