Rasha Thadani reveals she and Aaman Devgan fought on Azaad set every day: ‘He would try and eat my Dodha’

Walking into the footsteps of her gorgeous and supremely talented actor mother Raveena Tandon, star kid Rasha Thadani began her journey in the land of cinema this year. She began 2025 by making her debut on the silver screen with Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama film Azaad. While the film failed to do well at the box office, Rasha’s impactful performance promised a bright future in Bollywood. Her chemistry with Ajay Devgn’s nephew and co-star Aaman Devgan, both onscreen and during promotions, also won several hearts because their friendship came across as quite adorable! But did you know they didn’t start off on a great note? Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani on Azaad set

Now that Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad has released on OTT, the latter indulged in a quick rapid fire round while promoting the period drama. In this cute video on Instagram, when asked about Aaman’s first impression, Rasha revealed, “He came and I was like ‘We're not going to get along’. But it's a funny story now, we joke about it, and laugh about it, but now we're inseparable. I can't live without him.” Well, that’s not all! The two apparently fought every day.

When asked about any on-set ‘kalesh’ that took place while shooting the film, Rasha remembered, “I think me and Aaman would have small fights almost every day. Over small things, like food, he would try and eat my Dodha all the time.” Well, clearly all the fighting on set only brought them closer together, which resulted in the blossoming of a new friendship. We are guessing their mutual love for Dodha barfi helped.

Last weekend, Rasha celebrated her 20th birthday in a starry bash hosted by her mother Raveena. The star kid commemorated this special milestone with her BFF Tamannaah Bhatia, Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja, Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aaman, apart from her other buddies. We are now waiting for Rasha to announce her next project.