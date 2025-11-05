Raveena Tandon reveals she rejected THIS Shah Rukh Khan film: ‘I used to be uncomfortable with…’

Two actors who always managed to create magic when they got together onscreen in the 90s and 2000s were Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. The beloved jodi has done around 8 films together! But did you know one movie in this list was first offered to Bollywood beauty Raveena Tandon? We are talking about Darr , the 1993 classic which became a milestone in SRK’s illustrious career. Yes, you read that right. In a new interview, Raveena has revealed that she was approached to be Shah Rukh’s K..K..Kiran in the romantic psychological thriller before Juhi.

Raveena Tandon recently appeared for the ANI podcast, during which she made this revelation about Darr , which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in the lead. Raveena shared, “Darr had come to me first. So, you were talking about that vulgarity and whether you didn't do. So, no though it was not vulgar, but there was sometimes some scenes that I was not comfortable with.” She went on to explain, “Darr mein kuchh aise pehle scenes the where, you know, woh tha kuchh. Couple of scenes the. Swimming costume main kabhi pehen ke nahi jaati thi. I would say ‘no, I will not wear a swimming costume’. Yeah, kuchh aise the, matlab scenes that I was a little uncomfortable.”

Raveena also revealed that she was offered the 1991 film Prem Qaidi, which later became Karisma Kapoor’s Bollywood debut movie. Raveena shared, “Like Prem Qaidi, in fact, the first film which I think Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) got launched, was actually offered to me first. But even that there was this one scene where the hero pulls down the zipper or something and a strap is showing. I was uncomfortable with that. So I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things. I was very uncomfortable with proximity, with people whom I could not, I would not... I'd be very very like this (leaned back). I was a little uppity at that time I think and, not snooty, I was never snooty. I was always like how I am right now only. So that's why they treated me like a boy.”

Well, Raveena went on to make a mark in the Hindi film industry like no other star. But we are sure fans would love it if she and SRK came together for another project sometime soon.